Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Moderna in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.