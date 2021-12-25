Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

