MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

