MONECO Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

