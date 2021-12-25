MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 102,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 222,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 117,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

