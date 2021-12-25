Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.32. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 40,174 shares trading hands.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

