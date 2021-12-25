Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

