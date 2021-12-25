Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.