Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $127.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.