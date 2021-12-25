Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

