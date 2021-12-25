Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 511.80 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.72). 13,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 46,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 524.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 539.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £101.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.