mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.16 million and approximately $138,009.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,718.41 or 0.99747136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00031276 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.27 or 0.01294610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

