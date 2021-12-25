M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,573 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,031,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

