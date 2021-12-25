M&T Bank Corp Sells 895 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,533,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.20 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

