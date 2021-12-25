MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $102.82. 5,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.56. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.86%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

