Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $242.39

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €242.39 ($272.35) and traded as high as €253.50 ($284.83). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €253.30 ($284.61), with a volume of 154,118 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €251.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €242.53.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.