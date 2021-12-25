MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.69. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 64,900 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.