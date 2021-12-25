National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.64.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.