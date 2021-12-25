National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048 ($13.85).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.48) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.30) on Friday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,074.80 ($14.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 981.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 950.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.