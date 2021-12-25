National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
