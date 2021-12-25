National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

