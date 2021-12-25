Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) versus Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Financial Review

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Fluidigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.10 -$53.02 million ($0.90) -4.22

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -49.54% -43.70% -17.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.40%. Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Fluidigm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.