NBW Capital LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.00 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

