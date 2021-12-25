NBW Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $381.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

