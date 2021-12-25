NBW Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

