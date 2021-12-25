NBW Capital LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

