NBW Capital LLC Purchases 3,370 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of CryoLife worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CryoLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CryoLife by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CryoLife by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a PE ratio of 678.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.