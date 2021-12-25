Ned L. Sherwood Acquires 207,463 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRN stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

