Ned L. Sherwood Acquires 207,463 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BRN stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
