Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.48 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.