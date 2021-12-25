Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.