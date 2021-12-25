Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

HIG stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

