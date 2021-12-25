Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period.

IGV stock opened at $400.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.08 and its 200 day moving average is $409.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

