NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 65,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

