Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 3.5%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s share price was up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 112,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,237,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 39.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.95 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

