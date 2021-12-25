Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.62.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $79.44 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth $232,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

