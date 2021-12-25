New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,964 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $64,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $679.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $696.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $652.84 and its 200 day moving average is $612.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.