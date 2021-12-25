New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,746.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,746.72. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

