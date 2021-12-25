New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,749,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $71,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $40.24 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

