New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 54,380 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.50% of Sabre worth $57,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.