New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $221,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

