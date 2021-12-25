New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $302.73 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.85 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

