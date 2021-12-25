New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $202,000 Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $676.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

