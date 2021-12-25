New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $393,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 408.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $729,387.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,483 shares of company stock worth $10,874,838 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

