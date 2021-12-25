New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $249.69 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

