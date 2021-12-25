New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.