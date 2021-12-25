Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Down 3.8%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.07. 63 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $58,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

