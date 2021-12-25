Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Down 3.8%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shares traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.07. 63 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
