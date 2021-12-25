NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.36).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 7,944 ($104.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,004.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,981.90. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.