NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) One Day Volume Hits $1,980.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $361,655.82 and $1,980.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $1,735.95 or 0.03422955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 208 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.