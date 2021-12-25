Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.34

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 5557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

