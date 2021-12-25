Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.34

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 5557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
