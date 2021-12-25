NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

